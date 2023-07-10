Guwahati: Unidentified Woman’s Body Recovered From Hatigaon
In an incident that took place near Khanka Eid Gah Maidan in Guwahati’s Hatigaon, a woman's lifeless body was found under a bridge on Monday morning.
According to sources, the identity of the deceased remains unknown as authorities have not yet been able to establish her identity. Swiftly responding to the scene, the police departed for the location to initiate investigations into the matter.
The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are yet to be determined. As the investigation unfolds, local authorities are working diligently to gather information and identify any potential leads.
Further details regarding this distressing incident are awaited.
Earlier on July 9, an unidentified body of a woman was discovered floating in the Burigang drain at Japoriguri in Assam’s Biswanath.
According to sources, the body was spotted by a fisherman. The body, whose identity remains unknown, was immediately reported to the authorities.