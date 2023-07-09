Assam: Unidentified Body of Woman Found Floating in Biswanath

An unidentified body of a woman was discovered floating in the Burigang drain at Japoriguri in Assam’s Biswanath during the early hours of Sunday.
According to sources, the body was spotted by a fisherman. The body, whose identity remains unknown, was immediately reported to the authorities.
The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine identify the deceased woman.
They are also working to gather any possible leads or information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic discovery.
Further forensic examinations and inquiries are underway to unravel the mystery behind this unsettling incident.
Earlier on July 3, an unidentified body was recovered in Assam’s Mariani town.
As per initial reports, the body was seen floating on the Bhogdoi River near Mariani cemetery.
It was recovered from the river by locals who suspect the body to have washed up from somewhere else.