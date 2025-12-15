Gauhati University VC Lays Shaheed Bedi Stone, But Spelling Mistake Draws Attention

While Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the ‘Shaheed Bedi’ (Martyr’s Altar) on the campus today, a surprising oversight has caught the attention of observers.

During the ceremony, official texts displayed in the foundation stone whic was written in Assamese, contained a glaring spelling error: the word “university” was written as “বিশ্বব্যিালয়” instead of the correct “বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়”.

For an institution of national repute, this kind of basic linguistic mistake raises questions about attention to detail in official communications.

Considered a key symbol of the Assam Movement, the Shaheed Bedi collapsed during a severe storm on May 27, 2024, and has since remained in a neglected and dilapidated condition, alarming students and alumni.

While the reconstruction of the ‘Shaheed Bedi’ is a commendable initiative to honour freedom fighters and historical legacy, it is a reminder that accuracy in official documentation especially in one’s own language is as important as symbolic gestures.

Also Read: Nani Gopal Mahanta Accepts Memorandum That Demands His Resignation