Guwahati: Utility Pole Crushes Man On Scooty At Kahilipara

A tragic accident claimed the life of a man in Guwahati on Monday as a utility pole fell on him while he was riding his two-wheeler.
The accident occurred in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati as the man, traveling on his two-wheeler was struck by the falling pole.
As per reports, the man was on his way to pick up his child from a tuition class when the incident occurred.
The deceased has been identified as a resident of Lok Bandhu Nagar in the Kahilipara locality of the city.
The locals attributed the incident to sub-standard quality of work and negligence on the part of authorities. Though they were on hand, they failed to rescue the victim, who succumbed to his injuries.
Further details are awaited regarding the matter.