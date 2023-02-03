Guwahati: Vantage Circle Honours Renowned Author Dr. Bhashkar Bora

Vantage Circle, a Guwahati-based global leading employee engagement platform, has organized a felicitation program to honor renowned and best-selling author Dr. Bhaskar Bora at the office premises on Thursday.

The event was attended by the employees of Vantage Circle, where Dr. Bora shared his life journey and experiences as an author and entrepreneur and his insights on overcoming challenges and reaching one's full potential.

Dr. Bhaskar Bora started his career as a doctor and an entrepreneur and is the first Assamese to start a restaurant in London. In 2019, he sustained a severe spinal cord injury. Following an operation of the spinal cord, he was left with paralysis in both legs and diagnosed with cancer of the Thyroid and eventually leading to a forced medical retirement from his medical career.

Poorer financially but richer in experiences of life, he is now a voice for the disabled.

The main aim behind felicitating the inspirational personality is to honor and recognize his achievements and contributions towards the society. The felicitation also inspires and empowers others to keep pushing forward and never give up on their dreams.