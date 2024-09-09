Guwahati: Vehicle Thief Caught By Locals In Uzan Bazar

Guwahati's Uzan Bazar residents captured a vehicle thief red-handed and handed him to the police after giving him a beating on Monday. He was caught after stealing a three-wheeler and was found when the owner raised alarm over the theft.
The thief, Suman Sarkar, identified as a resident of Guwahati's Chandmari, had stolen a cargo three-wheeler numbered AS 01 JC 0744 from the Panbazar area in the afternoon. When the owner set out to search for his vehicle, he found it along with the accused near Ugratara temple in Uzan Bazar.
The owner, with help from local residents, nabbed the thief and handed him a thrashing before the police was called in. He was handed over to Latasil police and has since been processed for further legal action.
The vehicle owner, a water supplier, said, "I was supplying water and was out of the vehicle when he found an opportunity and ran with my three-wheeler. I caught him red-handed with the vehicle."