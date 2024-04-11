Guwahati: Vehicle Veers Off Road Into Ditch At Panikhaiti, 4 Injured

A terrible road accident unfolded at Panikhaiti on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday involving a public transport vehicle which left four passengers severely injured.
According to inputs from the site of the incident, the public transport vehicle, identified as a Tata Magic was carrying passengers when it went off the road as the driver lost control and fell into a ditch causing the accident.
The mishap took place near the Panikhaiti market along the Narengi-Chandrapur connecting road.
At least four of the passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident sustained serious injuries in the mishap. They were immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for improved treatment. However, their condition remains unknown as of now.
Earlier today, amidst the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr, a tragic incident occurred on National Highway 17 at Arearjhar locality in Chapar, Dhubri district, leaving seven individuals severely injured, including a child.
The collision, which took place between an e-rickshaw and a bike, disrupted the Eid celebrations for these families.
According to reports, the victims, all residents of Arearjhar part 1, were en route to a relative's house to partake in Eid festivities when the accident unfolded unexpectedly. The injured, identified as Mahmuda Khatun, Badiyar Jamal, Mahimara Khatun, Naira Khatun, Rehana Parvin, Majiran Khatun, and Amina Khatun, were immediately rushed to Chapar Community Health Centre. However, due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently referred to Bongaigaon for advanced medical treatment.
Eyewitnesses revealed that the accident occurred when the biker attempted to overtake a bus and lost control, resulting in a head-on collision with the e-rickshaw. The impact left the passengers onboard the e-rickshaw with severe injuries, including broken limbs.