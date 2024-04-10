Multiple Road Accidents in Assam Claim Lives and Leave Several Injured

Tragedy struck in Assam as multiple road accidents occurred in different locations, resulting in casualties and injuries.
In the morning hours on Wednesday, a horrifying accident unfolded in The Rangamati of Dergaon under Golaghat district. A night super bus, identified as 'Brahmaputra' with registration number AS 01KC 5227, en route from Guwahati to Dibrugarh, veered off the road near the toll gate in Rangamati, plunging into a roadside field. The incident left numerous passengers severely injured.
Prompt response from local residents facilitated the transportation of the injured passengers to Dergaon Civil Hospital initially, and later to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for further treatment.
Simultaneously, another fatal accident occurred on National Highway 37 at Baruah Chowk in Kaliabor, Nagaon district, around 1 am on Wednesday. A mini-truck, registered as AS 02 DC 1914, lost control and collided with a tree.
The impact claimed the life of the driver, identified as Maksidul Islam (30) from Samuguri locality in Nagaon district, while six others sustained serious injuries.
Two of the injured individuals are reported to be in critical condition. The truck, returning from selling vegetables at a market in Gaurisagar, met with the accident while traversing through Ghormua on National Highway 37.
Despite efforts by the police from Kaliabor police station to rescue Maksidul trapped in the vehicle, he succumbed to his injuries. The remaining injured were admitted to Jakhalabandha civil hospital.
Additionally, tragedy struck near Borjhar airport in the outskirts of Guwahati city, where a fatal collision between a school bus and a speeding Yamaha MT bike occurred at Bongra locality.
The school bus, bearing registration number AS-01-PC-1675 of Delhi Public School, was ferrying 32 students when it collided head-on with the Yamaha MT bike bearing registration number AS-01-FL-8710.
Regrettably, the biker lost his life in the accident. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed.