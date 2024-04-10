Multiple Road Accidents in Assam Claim Lives and Leave Several Injured

In the morning hours on Wednesday, a horrifying accident unfolded in The Rangamati of Dergaon under Golaghat district. A night super bus, identified as 'Brahmaputra' with registration number AS 01KC 5227, en route from Guwahati to Dibrugarh, veered off the road near the toll gate in Rangamati, plunging into a roadside field. The incident left numerous passengers severely injured.