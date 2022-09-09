Guwahati: Victor Das Arrested for Spreading False Rumors on Recruitment Exam

Upon interrogation by the police, Das could not furnish any relevant proof of the information that he had circulated over social media.

Victor Das, who owns a coaching institute in Guwahati, in a tweet claimed that “a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment” and that “people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post”.

Tagging the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Special DGP GP Singh over twitter, Victor wrote, “Respected Sir, a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment of the recently held ADRE exams where people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post, also a few ex-MLA is involved. Please help.”