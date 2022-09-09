Pijush Hazarika Holds Meet on Organizing Lachit Borphukan’s Birth Anniv in Delhi

The Government of Assam is planning to organize the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi in a grand manner.
Minister for Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika arrived in the national capital on Friday to hold preliminary discussions with organisations and groups of Delhi and NCR and media persons of Assam, based in Delhi, for conducting the grand function.
The meeting, held at the conference hall of Assam House, elicited opinions and suggestions from organisations and media persons as to how to go about in showcasing the heroic deeds, valour and patriotism of Lachit Borphukan to the rest of the country and.
A two-day event will be held at the Vigyan Bhawan on November 23 and 24 to showcase the exploits of one of the great warriors of Eastern India who defeated the formidable Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat.
The Assam Government aims to bring to the national limelight the great warrior who is hitherto not known in other parts of the country.
To make the programme a resounding success, a series of events have been lined up to project the great Ahom General in proper perspectives.
Pijush Hazarika thanked the associations/groups and media persons of Assam based in Delhi for their invaluable suggestions and said that they would be taken note of.
The minister said that a committee headed by the Chief Minister will be formed shortly for organising the event in a smooth manner. He disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the two-day event.
Hazarika said, “The chief minister is taking special interest in glorifying the illustrious life of Veer Lachit Borphukan on the international stage and to give the great warrior the right place in the annals of history.”
The minister suggested that a core committee comprising organisations of Assam based in Delhi may be formed to reach out to people of Assam living in nook and corner of Delhi and NCR.
The meeting was attended by MLA Jitu Goswami, Commissioner and Secretary, I&PRD, Diganta Barah, Director, I&PR, Bishnu Kamal Borah, Deputy Resident Commissioner, Ranadip Dam and other officials.
Earlier, the minister accompanied by MLA, Goswami, Principal Resident Commissioner, the Commissioner and Secretary, I&PRD and the Director, I&PR visited Vigyan Bhawan, the venue of the event, to inspect the rooms where the inaugural session will be held along with exhibition and other events.
Hazarika discussed a gamut of issues pertaining to the upcoming event with an event management agency and asked them to submit a comprehensive plan, including branding of the event, to attract the attention of the entire country.
It may be mentioned that former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the year-long celebrations of Lachit Borphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on February 25.