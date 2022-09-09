Pijush Hazarika Holds Meet on Organizing Lachit Borphukan’s Birth Anniv in Delhi

The Government of Assam is planning to organize the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi in a grand manner.

Minister for Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika arrived in the national capital on Friday to hold preliminary discussions with organisations and groups of Delhi and NCR and media persons of Assam, based in Delhi, for conducting the grand function.

The meeting, held at the conference hall of Assam House, elicited opinions and suggestions from organisations and media persons as to how to go about in showcasing the heroic deeds, valour and patriotism of Lachit Borphukan to the rest of the country and.

A two-day event will be held at the Vigyan Bhawan on November 23 and 24 to showcase the exploits of one of the great warriors of Eastern India who defeated the formidable Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat.

The Assam Government aims to bring to the national limelight the great warrior who is hitherto not known in other parts of the country.

To make the programme a resounding success, a series of events have been lined up to project the great Ahom General in proper perspectives.

Pijush Hazarika thanked the associations/groups and media persons of Assam based in Delhi for their invaluable suggestions and said that they would be taken note of.

The minister said that a committee headed by the Chief Minister will be formed shortly for organising the event in a smooth manner. He disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the two-day event.