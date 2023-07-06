Guwahati: Violent Head-on Crash Atop Arya Nagar Flyover Leaves 5 Hospitalised

Guwahati city became the crash site on Thursday after two consecutive traffic accidents were reported within a span of just eight hours.
As per a report, as many as five people were injured after two cars collided head-on atop the Arya Nagar flyover in the afternoon hours.
All the injured persons were rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication. Of the five people, condition of one was reported to be critical.
Earlier today, a massive traffic jam ensued atop the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati city during the rush hours after a speeding city bus reportedly collided with three private vehicles, injuring its occupants besides blocking the road.
The incident occurred on Thursday early morning when the bus bearing registration number ‘AS 01 HC 1483’ reportedly lost control and hit the three vehicles on the flyover, causing a small-scale pile up.
The three affected vehicles were damaged to a considerable extent, along with the bus. A crowd gathered at the incident spot soon after causing a massive traffic snarl during the rush hour.
Sources said that the occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.
Later, Dispur police reached the scene following the incident to take stock of the situation.