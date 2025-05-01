Guwahati: Water Pipe Burst Disrupts Traffic, Damages Road Near Chandmari’s 'Street Za'

A water pipeline burst near the U-turn at Chandmari, close to the popular fast food stall "Street Za," has caused major disruption in the area. The incident, which occurred nearly two hours ago, led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The force of the water burst has significantly damaged the road surface, rendering the pathway almost completely broken. As a result, vehicular movement has come to a standstill, and authorities have closed off the main road to prevent further accidents.

Commuters are facing a hard time navigating alternate routes, while businesses like Street Za have been impacted due to the flooding. Despite the seriousness of the situation, local authorities have yet to respond, leaving residents and shopkeepers frustrated.

Urgent intervention is being demanded by the public to repair the damaged road and restore water supply and traffic flow.

