AHRC Takes Cognizance Of Kharghuli Water Pipeline Burst, Issues Notices

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has taken congnizance of the Kharghuli water gush incident based on Congress leader Debabrata Saikia’s complaint. The human rights body registered a case and issued notices to several parties including JICA and Gammon.

Advertisment

In the wake of the incident on January 2, Saikia filed a complaint with JICA calling for immediate action over human rights violations due to the faulty and corrupt implementation of the JICA-assisted Guwahati water supply project.

Based on it, AHRC registered a case as AHRC Case No 07/2025. According to the order, the complaint filed by the Assam Congress Leader of Opposition sought consideration of recurring water pipeline bursts in Guwahati’s Kharghuli.

“By this petition, the petitioner Shri Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly, has prayed for taking cognizance of the incidents of recurrence of blast of water pipe in Kharghuli area, Guwahati city, on 02.01.2025 and before and for taking necessary measures to ensure concerned Department/Board to be more responsible, so that the possible technical glitches can be fathomed and immediate remedial measures taken to prevent recurrence of such incident(s) for ensuring safety of human life and public property effectively,” the order read.

It added, “On being satisfied, cognizance of the above matter is taken.”

In addition to taking cognizance, the AHRC issued notices to several concerned parties including JICA and Gammon who are behind the water supply project.

Notices were issued to the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district magistrate, the project director of JICA assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project, Gammon Engineers and Contractors, the managing director of Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, the chief executive officer of GMDA and the GMC commissioner.

Kharghuli Water Pipeline Burst

On January 2, a water pipeline burst in Guwahati’s Kharghuli area flooded the area and triggered landslide fears. Residents were angered by the late response from the concerned minister. The incident also led to disruptions in the water supply.

While financial aid was provided to four victim families, the locals flagged inadequate relief measures. The opposition parties demanded a probe into the incident and to hold the people behind responsible.

However, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in a meeting after the incident highlighted that the government couldn't identify and take action against the people behind the laying of the pipeline undertaken during 2015-16 due to lack of data.

Also Read: 'No Data': Jayanta Malla On Kharghuli Incident Accountability