Guwahati: Water Pipeline Gush Neglected In Geetanagar; Precious Litres Being Wasted

In a concerning development, a water pipeline belonging to the Jal Board has been gushing uncontrollably on the road leading up to Geetanagar Mandir in Guwahati.
According to sources, the pipeline has been gushing water since a few days and despite repeated complaints from residents, no personnel from the Jal Board have arrived to address the issue.
This negligence has resulted in the wastage of litres and litres of water, with the excess flowing into drains. The situation adds to the woes of Guwahati, which is already grappling with a series of similar water pipeline bursts across the city.
In light of the incident, residents in the area have expressed deep concern and have urged for prompt repairs to avoid further depletion of the vital resource.