Guwahati: Water Tanker Crashes In Tragic Road Accident at Maligaon Flyover

The incident occurred as the tanker was traveling from the Maligaon side.
A tragic road accident took place at the Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati’s Maligaon, where a water tanker lost control, crashing into a bridge pole and subsequently hitting a divider.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday night.

Shockingly, the driver of the water tanker fled the scene after the accident.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance while driving on busy roadways. Local authorities are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

