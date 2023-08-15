Guwahati: Wife Bleeds To Death After Being Stabbed, Husband Absconding

In a tragic incident, a man killed his own wife on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday, reports emerged.
This comes amid celebrations of Independence Day across the country and in Assam. As per initial reports, the husband stabbed his wife with a knife and shed bled to death.
The incident took place at Rani Gate on the outskirts of Guwahati. Reports claimed that they were earning a living selling vegetables.
A neighbour who claims to have witnessed the incident, told reporters that a scuffle broke out between the two after a verbal spat. This soon went out of hands and the husband struck the woman with a sharp knife.
The woman said, "They were having an argument while eating. We could almost overhear, but we did not intervene. Slowly, things started to escalate and the husband punched the wife on her shoulder."
"The woman retaliated and threw what she could grab at him, but in a fit of rage, the husband stabbed the wife right here," she said pointing towards her collar bone.
She went on saying, "I rushed to the woman, while the husband made a run for it. I could see some e-rickshaw drivers standing and called out to them asking them to apprehend the man. However, the refused to be a part of this mess."
"When I saw her, she was bleeding out and soon lost consciousness. I called the nearby people and told them what happened. Slowly, people started gathering around, but she was bleeding profusely. Someone called the police and they came in and arranged for an ambulance. However, we could not take her to GMCH as she passed away on her way to the hospital. At the end of everything, the ambulance was left covered in her blood," added the neighbour.
Replying to reporters', queries, the woman informed that the accused husband is one Binoy Rabha and the deceased wife was Bayjayanti Rabha.
Following the incident, a team of officials from the Azara Police Station reached the scene. After the death of the victim, her body was sent to Azara Rural Hospital.
Meanwhile, having committed the crime, the accused fled the scene and is absconding currently. Police have launched an investigation and are trying to track him down, said officials.