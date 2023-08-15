Assam: Murder Convict Escapes from Kokrajhar Jail

An inmate of Assam’s Kokrajhar Jail has reportedly escaped from the jail premises on Monday night.
The inmate has been identified as Prakash Barman. He was a resident of Nayachara village under the jurisdiction of Salakati Police Station.
According to information, Prakash had murdered his maternal uncle on March 12 this year. He was serving imprisonment at the Kokrajhar Jail since March 24 after he was convicted of the murder, sources said.
After the incident, concerns have been raised on how Prakash managed to flee from the jail which is under strict security arrangements.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the prisoner who is currently on the run.