Assam: Carcass of Wild Male Elephant Found on Nagaon-Karbi Anglong Border

In a distressing discovery, the carcass of a wild male elephant was found at Shilphata No. 1, situated on the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border. Local residents spotted the massive tusker's body at a bar in the area, leading to immediate concern and speculation.
The elephant is believed to have died overnight. Notably, the front left thigh of the deceased animal was unusually swollen, indicating a significant injury. According to a local villager, the elephant had been roaming the area for the past week.
The forest department suspects that the elephant's death resulted from infighting within its herd. "This area is an elephant corridor, and we suspect that the adult male elephant died due to infighting within its herd. The tusker has tusks, and after the post-mortem report, we can analyze how it succumbed to death. The elephant was straying here for the last week, as claimed by the villagers," a forest official informed the media.
Further investigation and a post-mortem report will provide more details about the cause of death. The forest department is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety and protection of the remaining elephant population in the corridor.