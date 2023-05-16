Assam: NSUI State President Files FIR Against Singer Mrinal Kanti Medhi

The State President of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Krishanu Baruah on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Assam-based singer Mrinal Kanti Medhi for allegedly making controversial remarks regarding the recently declared Karnataka election results.
The FIR has been lodged at the Teok police station in Assam’s Jorhat district. According to allegations lodged, Medhi had made controversial remarks about the recent Karnataka election results and had also made adverse remarks against the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on social media.
Further, allegations have also been raised that Medhi had insulted Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, on social media.