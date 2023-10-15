Guwahati Witnesses Spectacular Air Show By Indian Air Force

As part of the 91st anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and HQ Eastern Air Command’s outreach initiative, a spectacular air display was conducted by IAF aircrafts at Air Force Station in Guwahati’s Borjhar on Sunday.
The chief guest of the event was Air Marshal SP Dharkar PVSM AVSM Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief.
The aerial display comprised of the Flypast by ALH, Dornier, Rafale and SU 30 aircraft carrying out formation flying. The grand finale was the display by the SARANG display team which enthralled the audience.
Hundreds of spectators including Civil/State/Defence dignitaries, children and general public witnessed the air show today. The show which was an immaculate display of flying skill, precision and professionalism left everyone mesmerized.
While addressing media persons after the air show, Air Marshal SP Dharkar said, “In view of the 91st anniversary celebrations of the IAF, we managed to curate a aerial display with our prime helicopter team, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team. In the same show, we also decided to show you some of our state-of-art inductions including the Rafale. I am sure the people enjoyed the air show. The Air Force is very proud of whatever we have managed to do for everybody. I am certain that it will be our endeavor to live up to whatever this nation seeks from us.”
It may be mentioned that officially the Indian Air Force was established on 8 October, 1932. On the location of this day every year the Air Force Day is celebrated. This year the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour at various air stations all over the country.