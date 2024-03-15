Guwahati: Woman Among 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended with Heroin

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam on Friday apprehended two habitual drug peddlers including a woman, and recovered a significant quantity of heroin from their possession.
Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted at the Khanapara bus stand by an STF team this afternoon. The two drug peddlers were apprehended in the raid and 61 grams of heroin was seized from their possession.
Reportedly, 47 vials containing heroin, 10 empty plastic containers, a mobile phone and Rs 2,060 cash was recovered from their possession.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Padumi Gogoi (50) of Khanapara and Md. Rijabul Ali (23) hailing from Barpeta district.
Further interrogation is underway into the case.