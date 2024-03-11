Guwahati News

STF Assam Seize Heroin, Apprehends Youth in Guwahati

Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted at the rented house of a person identified as Abdul Latif in House no 14 at Shanti-Nagar Path in Guwahati's Birubari.
A huge quantity of heroin was seized and one person was apprehended in an operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Monday.

Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted at the rented house of a person identified as Abdul Latif in House no 14 at Shanti-Nagar Path in Guwahati's Birubari.

In the operation, a person named Md. Babul Ali (25) was apprehended and 137 vials of suspected heroin weighing 185 grams were seized from his possession. Further, 2,530 nos of empty vials, four mobile phones, cash Rs 727, and a small digital weighing machine were seized from his possession.

According to the information received, Babul Ali was currently living in Guwahati's Chhaygaon.

An investigation has been initiated into the case, sources said.

