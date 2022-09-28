Guwahati: Woman Arrested For Blackmailing Tinsukia SP

A woman accused of blackmailing was arrested by Tinsukia Police with the help of Dispur Police in Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the woman, identified as Helena, was claiming to be second wife of Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia Police Station Debojit Deuri.

Helena was arrested from her residence at Shanti Plaza Apartment in Kahilipara based on a complaint lodged by SP Deuri.

The SP alleged that she was blackmailing and claiming that the child she has with her is of Debojit.

Meanwhile, Helena said that she was asking money for her son’s education. She claimed that the father of her son is Debojit.

It may be mentioned that Helena and Debojit did not marry legally however, had been together for 14 years.

Debojit bought her cars, house and so on.