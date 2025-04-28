Guwahati Woman Arrested for Crores Worth of Investment Fraud

In a major crackdown on financial fraud, Chandmari Police in Guwahati have arrested a woman accused of duping investors under the pretext of providing investment opportunities and loans. The accused, identified as Kabita Baishya, was apprehended during a raid conducted at Bamunimaidam.

According to police sources, Baishya allegedly lured several individuals with promises of lucrative returns and financial assistance, only to swindle crores of rupees. During the operation, police seized approximately 151 documents, including cheques worth around ₹5 crore issued in the names of different people, five contract agreements, and nearly 100 other important documents related to multiple victims.

Investigations revealed that between 2023 and 2025, Baishya collected nearly ₹2 crore from a single individual. However, when the victim did not receive any returns, they approached the police, leading to the investigation and subsequent arrest.

The city police suspect that many others may have fallen prey to the scheme, and further investigations are underway.

