Rogue Youth Damages Car Near Guwahati Commerce College; Owner Files Complaint

A youth, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was seen damaging a vehicle parked near Guwahati Commerce College on the evening of April 27, 2025.

Advertisment

The incident, which involved the destruction of the windshield of a Hyundai i20, was captured on CCTV. The vehicle, owned by Manoj Sharma, was parked in front of JB Law College, opposite Guwahati Commerce College, between 8 pm and 9 pm.

The alleged offender, identified as Krishnanu Sharma, is said to have used his father's influence and wealth to intimidate others following the incident. Manoj Sharma, the vehicle’s owner, filed a police complaint after discovering the damage around 2 am.

The complaint, however, does not clarify the reason behind the vehicle being parked for such an extended period or why Krishnanu Sharma specifically targeted the car. Investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: Drug-Fueled Chaos Rocks Guwahati’s Chachal; Suspects Apprehended