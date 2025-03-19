Guwahati Woman Arrested for Kidnapping Nephew, Rescued from Kerala

The Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested a woman, identified as Rupali Baishya, for allegedly kidnapping her 17-year-old nephew and fleeing to Kerala.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Kamakhya Gate area, following which a case (137/25) was registered at Dispur Police Station.

According to police reports, the woman allegedly abducted the minor due to a love affair.

Acting on the complaint, Dispur Police launched an investigation and traced the accused to Kerala, where she was apprehended.

The abducted minor has been successfully rescued, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Also Read: Assam: Twin Sisters Missing from Guwahati Rescued in Furkating