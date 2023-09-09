Guwahati Woman Commits Suicide; Husband Alleged Of Infidelity and Mental Torture

A woman in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam ended her own life after alleged mental torture by her husband and in-laws.
The incident took place in Ganesh Nagar on Saturday.
According to sources, the deceased woman identified as Sangeeta Bora was being mentally tortured by her husband Nitul Rajbongshi for a very long time.
Reports further indicate that Nitul attempted a secret marriage with an illicit lover, a revelation that deeply affected Sangeeta upon discovery.
It has also come to light that a friend of Nitul pressured Sangeeta to seek a divorce.
The situation has taken a dire turn, with Nitul Rajbongshi reportedly absconding from home following the incident.
The local authorities are actively investigating this tragic case to ascertain the circumstances that led to Sangeeta’s untimely demise.