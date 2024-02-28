Guwahati Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Crossing Road

A woman pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Guwahati’s Jalukbari on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Majiyana Khatun.
Based on the information received, the woman was hit by the vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01FK7005’ while trying to cross the road. As the vehicle was in high speed, the woman was thrown several meters from the point of impact and later died from her injuries.
The incident was reported from Padumbari area in Jalukbari, sources informed.
Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene and confiscated the vehicle involved in the mishap. The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody.
Recently, a young muscian’s life was cut short in a hit-and-run accident in Guwahati's Bharalumukh area.
Tragically, as he was riding his motorcycle, a speeding dumper allegedly collided with him at Bharalu point, callously fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of shattered dreams and broken hearts.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Baruah, a soulful drummer hailing from the musical ensemble 'Smack Band'.