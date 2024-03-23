Guwahati: Woman Drugged, Raped At Lodge, Suspect At Large
Shocking details of a rape in a Guwahati lodge have come to the fore on Saturday where the accused has been identified as a Meghalaya resident.
According to reports, a young women was invited to a lodge in Guwahati on the pretext of attending a birthday party where she was allegedly drugged, locked up in the lodge room and raped by the accused.
The incident reportedly took place at Rajdhani Lodge in Guwahati. The woman was invited on the pretext of attending the birthday celebrations of the accused.
However, the accused drugged her and then forced himself upon her and raped her, she mentioned in her complaint.
The accused was identified as Parvez Ansari, a resident of neighbouring state of Meghalaya. According to the information at hand, he studied with the woman and that is how they knew each other.
Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati's Panbazar.
A case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.