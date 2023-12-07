Guwahati: Woman Fatally Struck By Dumper Truck In Basistha

A woman lost her life after being fatally struck by a dumper truck on National Highway No 37 in the Basistha area of Guwahati city late Wednesday night.
Sources informed that the woman was killed on the spot as a result of the collision. Her identity is yet to be established.
Meanwhile, passersby and locals quickly intervened and apprehended the driver of the truck before he could make any drastic moves.
The police were notified soon after, however, despite the urgency of the situation, locals alleged a distressing delay in the police response, taking a considerable amount of time to reach the scene.
After the police arrived, the apprehended driver was handed over to them for further legal proceedings.