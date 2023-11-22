Assam: 12-Member Dacoit Gang Strikes In Nagaon; Victims Lured Into Trap with Fake Dumper Truck Offer

A 12-member dacoit gang executed a meticulously planned robbery, luring three unsuspecting individuals into a trap under the guise of renting a dumper truck and subsequently looting them of valuables.
The incident was reported from Rupohihat under Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday evening.
The mastermind behind the plot has been identified as Ali Hussain, one of the members of the gang. Sources informed that he strategically contacted the trio and convinced them to meet near a Yamaha dealer shop.
Pretending to be a prospective client interested in renting a dumper truck to them, Hussain successfully tricked the victims into accompanying him into an innocuous house in the vicinity.
Once inside, the gang ambushed the trio and overpowered them with a gun to the head and a knife to the neck. They proceeded to rob a substantial amount of Rs 3 lakh in cash, mobile phones, and a valuable gold ring from the victims before fleeing the scene.
Following the harrowing encounter, the trio lodged a complaint at Rupohihat police station and acting swiftly, the police were able to nab three of the accused dacoits, identified as Rinku Ahmed, Anisur Zaman, and Ismail Hussain.
Efforts are on to nab the others involved, police said.