Guwahati: Woman Found Dead At GMCH

In a distressing incident in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) a dead body of a young woman was recovered on Sunday.

The body was recovered from the second floor of the old GMCH building. The deceased has been identified as Ayesha Khatun, aged 21 years.

Khatun was in the hospital with her husband after their three-year old child was admitted there.

She reportedly had an altercation with her husband last night, her mother informed, following which her body was found today.