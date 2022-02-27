On His 2nd Day In Kaziranga, Prez Kovind Rides Elephant
President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit of the state, enjoyed an elephant safari on Sunday at the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam.
President Kovind had arrived in Kaziranaga last night after taking part in the 19th Convocation of Tezpur University earlier in the day.
On his second day in Kaziranga, apart from other scheduled programs, the Indian President enjoyed an elephant safari early today morning in the national park along with his family.
President Kovind reportedly also took a jeep safari on his Kaziranga visit. Notably, the Kaziranga National Park had been close for the public on February 26 and 27 by orders from the Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park.
The notification said that all tourist activities including Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari will remain suspended in Western Range, Bagori and Kohora Range during the President’s visit.
Only Burhapahar and Agoratoli range will remain open as usual, it added.
Following the safari, President Kovind will reportedly be attending a special event to be held at the forest department’s meeting hall in the Kohora range.
Notrably, President Kovind arrived in Guwahati on February 25 for a three day visit of the state on the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan. He was received by Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The President visited Assam to inaugurate the year-long celebrations to mark the occasion.