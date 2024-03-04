Woman Found Living with Deceased Son's Body for 8 Days in Tripura

In a shocking discovery that has rattled the community of Shivnagar in Agartala, Tripura an 82-year-old woman was found cohabiting with the body of her deceased son, who had been lying in their home for eight days.
The elderly woman identified as Kalyani Sur Chowdhury, had been bed-ridden, while her son Sudhir, aged 54, shared the residence until his untimely demise.
As per reports, Sudhir's wife had departed from the household approximately three years ago amidst familial discord. Concerned neighbors alerted authorities upon detecting a foul odor emanating from the premises. Subsequently, law enforcement, accompanied by an executive magistrate, accessed the residence and discovered Sudhir's lifeless body on his bed.
The woman, paralyzed and incapacitated, was promptly transported to a nearby healthcare facility. It was revealed that she had been occupying a separate room within the dwelling.
The authorities further uncovered several empty alcohol containers in the room where Sudhir's body was found, leading to suspicions of excessive alcohol consumption as a potential cause of death.
While no signs of physical injury were apparent on the deceased, investigators are delving into Sudhir's mental state, attributed to marital discord, as a contributing factor in his demise. The case remains under investigation as authorities seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.