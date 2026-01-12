Guwahati: Woman Found Dead Inside B Barooah Cancer Institute Bathroom

A shocking incident has come to light from Rehabari in Guwahati, where the body of a young ward girl was found inside a bathroom of the B Barooah Cancer Institute, triggering panic and grief among hospital staff and locals.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia Rajbongshi, a resident of Baihata. Sonia was working as a ward girl at the cancer institute and was employed under a private agency.

According to preliminary information, Sonia allegedly took the extreme step after being terminated from her job. Sources said she was among five employees who were recently dismissed, a decision that reportedly left her deeply distressed. It is suspected that she ended her life inside the hospital bathroom following the termination.

Sonia was employed by Rajdeep Enterprise, the private agency responsible for staffing services at the institute. Family members have raised serious questions over the circumstances leading to her death, pointing fingers at the agency and alleging mental pressure following the sudden loss of employment.

After the incident, Sonia’s body was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

The death has devastated Sonia’s family, who described her as a calm and responsible young woman. She was the only daughter of the family, and her sudden death has left her parents and relatives inconsolable.

