Guwahati Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping From Building, Hospitalized

A young woman attempted to take her own life by jumping from the second floor of her house located in Guwahati’s Anil Nagar area on Friday morning.

The shocking incident was reported from Bye Lane-3 in Anil Nagar locality. Sources said that the woman sustained serious injuries after the fall and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The identity of the woman couldn’t be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is not yet known. The police have been notified of the incident.

Also Read: "She was Struggling..." Portal Owner Details Painful CCTV Footage of Journalist Suicide