Guwahati: Woman Found Hanging Inside Bathroom In Six-Mile

In a shocking case, a young woman was found hanging inside the bathroom of her home in Guwahati. Her lifeless remains were found on Saturday and her boyfriend soon became the subject of investigation.
Sources said that the deceased woman was identified as Darshana Das. According to the information at hand, she was studying in Bengaluru and was in Guwahati living at her Six-Mile residence.
Her body was recovered inside the bathroom, officials said, adding that they have detained her boyfriend in connection with the matter and are questioning him.
Earlier in the day, a major uproar erupted following the discovery of man's mortal remains in Assam's Barpeta district. As per reports, the body was found in Barpeta's Alopati.
The identity of the deceased was established to be Maminul Haque, a resident of Alopati village. He was reportedly missing since March 13.
After three days of his disappearance, his body was found today inside the toilet of his neighbour Abdul Kuddus.
The family of the deceased have accused the neighbour Kuddus of murdering and keeping the body in the toilet.
Meanwhile, local police reached the scene after being informed of the matter and retrieved the body. They have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.