Guwahati: Woman Found Hanging Inside House at Lachit Nagar

A woman was allegedly found hanging inside her residence in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area late Monday night, leaving her family in a state of shock.
The deceased woman, identified as Bhagyalaxmi Duara, was found hanging inside her room late yesterday night. According to information received, Bhagyalaxmi had locked herself in her room at around 9pm and never came out.
Her husband said that he had to break open the door after several hours and found Bhagyalaxmi’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.
Her husband said that everything seemed normal yesterday and it has come as a shock for him and the family. He asserted that there was no quarrel between the two nor was she subjected to any kind of torture or harassment.
"We did have a few arguments like any other husband and wife would, but her taking her own life was completely unforeseen," he further said.
It is learned that Bhagyalaxmi, her husband and her mother-in-law had been staying at the rented apartment for the last six months. The incident was reported from Saniram Bora Road located near Lachit Nagar in Guwahati.
Paltanbazar police reached the scene on Tuesday morning and recovered the body for post-mortem.
The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police.