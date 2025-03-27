Guwahati Woman Found in Rajasthan Ashram After Missing for Year

An Assamese woman, identified as Rupa Harijan from Harijan Colony in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari, has been found in an ashram in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Reports suggest that she mistakenly reached Rajasthan while traveling by train.

According to sources, Rupa Harijan has been staying at the ashram for the past year. The ashram authorities are now making efforts to contact her family in Guwahati, where her son and daughter reside.

Further developments in the case are awaited as officials work to reunite her with her family.

