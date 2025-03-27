Assam: Police Arrest Barak Valley Trading Scam Mastermind in Kolkata

In a major breakthrough, the mastermind behind the ₹400 crore trading scam in Barak Valley, Sakir Ahmed, has been arrested by the police in Kolkata based on a tip-off. He has been brought to the Badarpur police station for further investigation.

According to reports, Sakir and his network collected huge sums of money from individuals across Barak Valley under the pretense of online trading. After defrauding investors, he went into hiding. Investigations reveal that he used the embezzled funds to purchase luxury vehicles, including high-end cars worth ₹60–70 lakh, such as Range Rovers.

A case (No. 543/2024) was previously registered against Sakir at Sribhumi, where he allegedly started the fraudulent trading scheme. However, many victims have been unable to file official complaints despite suffering huge financial losses.

Additionally, another accused, Rajdeep Deb, has been named in connection with the scam. Rajdeep is currently absconding. Reports suggest that he also led a lavish lifestyle funded by fraudulent activities and had even set up a grand online trading office inside his residence in Maizdihi, Sribhumi.

The police are continuing their investigation to track down Rajdeep Dev and other possible associates involved in the scam.

