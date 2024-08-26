Guwahati Woman Gangraped In Hojai; Two Held

Assam police have arrested two individuals involved in a gang rape case at Hojai district earlier this year. The duo, identified as Kazam Ali and Jabbar Ali, was apprehended following an operation conducted by the police based on intelligence inputs.
The incident dates back to April 1 earlier this year when a group of nine assailants lured a young woman from Guwahati’s Jalukbari to Tangonmari in Hajo under the pretense of romance. One of them was reportedly romantically involved with the woman.
Once there, the group allegedly robbed her of her jewelry and subjected her to a brutal gang rape, leaving her in a critical condition. The assailants then fled the scene.
The local residents, upon discovering the victim, rescued her and immediately informed the police, who arrived at the location soon after.
Based on the victim’s account, the police were able to arrest five of the nine perpetrators, who were subsequently sent to jail. However, the remaining four suspects managed to evade capture and went into hiding.
After months of investigation, the police finally managed to track down two suspects on Friday afternoon from Hojai.
Two more accused are still at large and efforts are ongoing to nab them.