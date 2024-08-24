Hojai Tuition Teacher Allegedly Rapes Student, Makes Video Viral; Arrested

In yet another distressing incident, a class 9 student was allegedly raped by a tuition teacher in Assam’s Hojai.
The perpetrator identified as Biswajit Das who taught at the New Dawn School in Hojai’s Bidyanagar, was expelled from the institution two days ago due to various complaints from parents.
As per reports, the malefactor, who conducted private tuitions, recorded the video of the heinous act and subsequently made it viral.
The situation escalated when the viral footage prompted a furious reaction from local residents and parents, who confronted Das, stripped him of his clothes, and physically assaulted him before police arrived.
The Hojai Police have arrested Biswajit Das and initiated an investigation into the incident.
The news has spurred demonstrations at the Hojai Police Station, with various organizations including All Assam Students' Union (AASU), and Dimasa Students' Union demanding swift justice. Protesters have called for a thorough investigation and severe punishment for the accused teacher.
Activists and political groups have strongly condemned the incident, pressing for stringent legal action and ensuring that the perpetrator faces exemplary consequences.
Furthermore, the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) has submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police (DGP) through the Hojai police chief, outlining eleven demands related to the case.