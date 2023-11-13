Guwahati News

Guwahati: Woman in Live-in Relationship Found Dead in Flat; Partner Absconding

The body was recovered from Purbasa Apartment in the Six-Mile locality.
Prasenjit

Amidst Diwali festivities in the Guwahati city, a body of a woman apparently aged between 25 to 26 years old was recovered dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

As per sources, the owner has visited the flat and discovered foul odors inside a bedroom and accordingly informed the matter to the Dispur police station.

The deceased woman identified as Anju Dorjee of Bokajan was in a live-in relationship with one Mani Khan and was yet to get married officially.

Mani Khan is currently absconding, as per the neighbours.

On the other hand, the mobile phone used by Mani Khan was found to be switched off, informed the police sources.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

