Tragic! Two Brothers Drown During 'Pind Daan' Ritual In Assam's Dibrugarh

In a tragic event from Assam’s Dibrugarh, two brothers, namely Diganta Kakoti and Ananta Kakoti from Amolapatty, met a sorrowful end while performing a pind daan ceremony in memory of their late mother.
The incident took place at Mohanaghat area on Wednesday last (November 8).
The heartfelt ritual took a devastating turn when Diganta slipped and fell into the Brahmaputra River while approaching to offer the symbolic pind. In a brave attempt to save his elder brother, Ananta jumped into the river, however, the river played the antagonist and swept both of them away with its powerful currents.
The incident, that took place on Wednesday last (November 8) in Mohanaghat area, prompted local authorities and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to launch a rescue operation.
Diganta Kakoti, a married man and father of two girls, was mourned by his family and community, while Ananta lost his life in a heartbreaking display of sibling love.
Adding to the tragedy, a small girl who accompanied the brothers became the sole eyewitness, providing crucial details to the authorities.
On Monday, Diganta’s body was recovered by the search teams, nearly six days after the incident took place. The police later sent the body to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) for post-mortem.