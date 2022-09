Unidentified bike-borne miscreants robbed off ornaments from a woman’s neck at Beltola in Assam’s Guwahati.

The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning at Augus Kranti Path.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the house in front of which the incident took place.

The victim has been identified as Ajanta Das. She sustained injuries after the attack on her.

An FIR in this regard has been filed at the Dispur Police Station.