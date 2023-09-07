Guwahati: Woman Loses Lakhs to Bike-Borne Miscreants

A woman was robbed of lakhs of rupees by two bike-borne miscreants on Hatgaon highway in Guwahati on Thursday.
According to sources, the woman, identified as Gama Singh of Amsing in Jorabat, had withdrawn the money from the State Bank of India (SBI) Narengi branch and was on her way to her home when the incident took place.
The miscreants snatched her bag containing the cash and fled from the spot.
The woman sustained injuries in the scuffle and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
She later filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Hatgaon police station in connection with the robbery.
The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits and recover the money.
Earlier on September 6, a woman was robbed of her purse by bike-borne bag snatchers in Guwahati’s Beltola area.
In a CCTV footage, the bikers were seen snatching the bag from the woman before speeding away.
The woman was caught off guard and tried to resist but was unsuccessful. According to the information, the woman had important documents, cash, and her mobile phone in the purse.