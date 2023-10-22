Guwahati: Woman On Scooty Hit From Behind By Cash Carrying Van

A road mishap in Guwahati on the evening of Saptami left a woman with serious injuries, reports emerged.
As per the reports, the incident took place in front of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden as the woman was riding a two-wheeler which was hit from behind by an armored cash-in-transit vehicle.
As a result of the accident, the woman sustained grave injuries. According to the reports, the woman was coming from Hengrabari and was headed towards Zoo Road when she was hit from behind.
The injured woman was identified as a resident of Mangaldoi. She was admitted to a nearby infirmary for treatment.
Meanwhile, the identity of the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle was Chandan Thakuria. The vehicle that caused the accident had registration numbers AS 01 NC 7199, whereas the two-wheeler, that was on the receiving end, had numbers AS 13 L 8700.