Tragic Accident: PWD Surveyor Killed by Speeding Dumper Truck in Guwahati's Kahilipara

In a tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday morning, a surveyor from the Public Works Department (PWD) lost his life after being struck by a speeding dumper truck bearing registration number AS09C9666.
The fatal collision took place at the office premises of the Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati.
According to initial reports, the dumper truck was descending from a hilltop when the driver lost control, crashing into the walls of the office building. Remarkably, this marks the third such incident reported at the same location.
Two prior incidents on May 2022 and June 2023 witnessed similar speeding dumper truck accidents.
The deceased surveyor's has been identified as Nikhil Deka (35), a resident of Dalong ghat in Sipajhar under Darrang district.
City police swiftly responded to the scene, retrieving the body for a post-mortem examination.
Additionally, the city police retrieved a two-wheeler, identified by its registration number AS 01FM 3260, belonging to the deceased at the accident site.
Meanwhile, enraged locals apprehended the dumper truck driver, subjecting him to physical assault before the city police intervened and took him into custody.
It is being alleged that the said driver was high or under the influence of marijuana.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing, with city police working to determine the causes and any potential negligence involved.