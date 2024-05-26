Guwahati: Woman Spills Hot Oil on Neighbours, 6 Including Child Injured

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Guwahati's Amingaon, five women and a five-year-old child sustained severe burn injuries after a woman allegedly poured hot oil on them, reports emerged on Sunday.
The accused woman has been identified as Jonali Hazarika Kalita, sources said.
According to information received, on Friday, Jonali had launched an attack on her neighbors. Subsequently, the victim women organized a "public hearing" on Saturday to address the issue, with Jonali reportedly absent. Later, the women present at the hearing held Jonali accountable for the attack.
As the situation heated up, Jonali spilled hot oil on the women, reports added.
In the heinous incident, Minati Boro, Sakina Bibi, Priti Begum, Padumi Boro, and Mina Boro, and Sonmoni Boro were reportedly injured.
All the injured were rushed to the GMCH for preliminary medical attention following the incident.
As per reports, concerning the incident, the family members of the victims have lodged an FIR at the North Guwahati Police Station.
In response to the incident, authorities have detained Jonali Hazarika, further initiating an investigation, sources said.