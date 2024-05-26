Violent Attack in Guwahati's Pandu Over Bihu Feud Leaves Several Injured

A violent altercation erupted in Guwahati's Pandu locality late Saturday night, resulting in a brutal attack on a family. The incident, which took place around 12:30 AM, involved a group of three individuals, including a woman, who allegedly assaulted the family with sharp weapons and vandalized their property.
The attackers, identified as Ricky Mallick, Amit Sinha, and Ricky Mallick's mother, Lakhi Mallick, forcibly entered the residence of Mohan Rajak in No. 8 Colony. They attacked Rajak and his family members with sharp weapons, causing severe injuries. The attackers also vandalized the house and a car using rods, sticks and beer bottles.
A relative of the victim recounted the incident, stating, "Recently, during a Bihu function, there was a scuffle between Ricky Mallick and other committee members. A police complaint was lodged at Jalukbari police station regarding the incident. However, last night, Ricky Mallick, Amit Sinha, and Ricky’s mother Lakhi barged into our residence and attacked us brutally. My brother-in-law and his wife were severely injured and bleeding. They also attacked me and other family members."
Interestingly, the officer in charge of Jalukbari police station, Ritujyoti Nath commented on the situation, saying, "There was no case lodged last night about any incident of clash in Pandu. However, there is an ongoing investigation regarding a clash at a Bihu event, and enquiries are being made."