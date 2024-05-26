Violent Attack in Guwahati's Pandu Over Bihu Feud Leaves Several Injured

A relative of the victim recounted the incident, stating, "Recently, during a Bihu function, there was a scuffle between Ricky Mallick and other committee members. A police complaint was lodged at Jalukbari police station regarding the incident. However, last night, Ricky Mallick, Amit Sinha, and Ricky’s mother Lakhi barged into our residence and attacked us brutally. My brother-in-law and his wife were severely injured and bleeding. They also attacked me and other family members."